RR vs LSG: KL Rahul behind wicket in IPL as batter eyes role T20 World Cup 2024 selection
Cricketer KL Rahul is playing in the XI for LSG's opener vs Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2024 matches.
The ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 tournament is a crucial opportunity for KL Rahul to make his way to the upcoming T20 World Cup this year. The wicketkeeper-batter needs to work hard to prove his mettle in Lucknow Super Giants's games in IPL 2024. Rahul is finally fit to play and is in the playing XI for LSG's opener vs Rajasthan Royals. The cricketer surprised his fans by starting off as wicketkeeper.