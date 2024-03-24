The ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 tournament is a crucial opportunity for KL Rahul to make his way to the upcoming T20 World Cup this year. The wicketkeeper-batter needs to work hard to prove his mettle in Lucknow Super Giants's games in IPL 2024. Rahul is finally fit to play and is in the playing XI for LSG's opener vs Rajasthan Royals. The cricketer surprised his fans by starting off as wicketkeeper. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Catch live updates on RR vs LSG IPL 2024 match The cricketer had missed the last four Test matches against England due to a quadriceps strain. For the treatment of his injury, he had to travel to London for medical consultation. Later, he reported to NCA for recovery. He was injured while playing a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore during IPL 2023.

What Quinton de Kock said about KL Rahul Ahead of LSG's opening performance in the IPL 2024, the team star player Quinton de Kock revealed that KL Rahul would not be taking up the role of a wicketkeeper. However, Rahul proved it wrong after the beginning of the match.

"I think he's trying to keep everyone relaxed and calm, his demeanour has been chilled and he's kept everyone cool and calm. To be honest, I'm not too sure, I'm not part of the brain trust, you'll need to ask the big dogs in the team management. I don't know the reason (on why KL will not take the gloves), but we've been told he'll not keep for the first few games," De Kock said.

The NCA has asked KL Rahul to not don the gloves for some matches to ensure a proper recovery from his injury, reported PTI. KL Rahul received clearance from the NCA and he is likely to join his mates in Lucknow on March 20. He has been advised to "avoid squatting initially and he can don the big gloves in coming days," a BCCI source told PTI. The source also advised him to "play as pure batter" for the first few games.

