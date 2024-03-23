RR vs LSG IPL 2024: When and where to watch? Live streaming details and more
Rajasthan Royals set to clash with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024. RR hopes to start season strong, while LSG aims for first IPL trophy despite injury issues.
IPL 2024 is well and truly underway with three exciting clashes so far and Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in the fourth clash of the season at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. Both teams will be desperate for a win in the opening match to start the season on a high.