RR vs LSG IPL 2024: When and where to watch? Live streaming details and more

Rajasthan Royals set to clash with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024. RR hopes to start season strong, while LSG aims for first IPL trophy despite injury issues.

IPL 2024 is well and truly underway with three exciting clashes so far and Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in the fourth clash of the season at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. Both teams will be desperate for a win in the opening match to start the season on a high. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals boast a balanced side that has been in the thick of things for the past two seasons, finishing runners-up in 2022 and 5th last year. However, RR will be hoping that this is the season when their hopes of reclaiming the IPL trophy come to fruition.

Meanwhile, LSG, who have qualified for the playoffs in the last two seasons, will be looking to lift their first IPL trophy. However, the Lucknow-based franchise have a number of injury concerns, with pacers Mark Wood and David Willey already ruled out, while skipper KL Rahul has just returned from injury. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Head-to-head records: LSG and Rajasthan Royals have met each other on 3 occasions so far with the Royals having an upper hand with a victory in 2 matches while the Super Giant getting the victory in one encounter.

Squads: Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

Rajasthan Royals squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Kunal Singh Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Donovan Ferreira, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Tanush Kotian. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When and where to watch the RR vs LSG match? The clash between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. Meanwhile, the live broadcast of this key clash can also be caught on the Star Sports network.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!