KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants face Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur aiming for a strong start in the latest IPL season. RR boasts explosive batters like Sanju Samson and key bowlers. LSG's squad is fine-tuned but may struggle with recent injuries of key players.

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will face off against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur at 3:30 pm today. The two teams would be aiming to start the latest IPL season on a high with a victory on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A well-balanced Rajasthan Royals will have plenty of options to choose from in the opening match, boasting explosive batsmen like Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler alongside key bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LSG, on the other hand, also have a finely-tuned squad but will have some tough decisions to make with the recent injury losses of Mark Wood and David Willey. Meanwhile, skipper KL Rahul comes into the tournament after recovering from an injury sustained during the recent India-England Test series and may not have the wicket-keeping responsibilities at the start of the season.

RR vs LSG weather report: The temperature in Jaipur is likely to hover between 21 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius on Sunday with little to no chance of rain, according to Accuweather. Moreover, the average wind speed during the day is likely to be around 15 km/h while there is a 38% chance of cloud cover.

RR vs LSG Dream 11 prediction: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan

RR vs LSG: Jaipur Pitch report The Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur is likely to be a high-scoring pitch that favours the batsmen and has an average first innings total of over 150 runs. However, the Jaipur pitch is likely to support the spinners during the day and the chasing team will have a distinct advantage in this clash.

Who'll win the RR vs LSG clash today? According to Google's win predictor, Rajasthan Royals have a 54% chance of winning this clash while Lucknow Super Giants have a 46% percent chance of victory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Khel Now predicts that the team fielding first will have an advantage but Rajasthan Royals will definitely have an edge in their home ground.LS

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!