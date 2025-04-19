RR vs LSG IPL 2025: Will Lucknow’s Mayank Yadav finally make his comeback in today’s match in Jaipur? Coach reveals

Lucknow Super Giants will breathe a sigh of relief as their premium fast bowler Mayank Yadav trained with the squad ahead of their clash against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Yadav joined the squad on Monday, after LSG’s defeat against the Chennai Super Kings, and has been building up his training leading up to today’s game against RR.

Will Mayank feature? But, will Mayank Yadav play in today’s Indian Premier League clash in Jaipur?

The team’s batting coach Lance Klusener didn’t confirm Yadav’s participation in today's crucial game. “Mayank is with us, obviously. You probably saw him bowling in the nets as well. More than that as the batting coach, I’m not really sure. But obviously we’ve received him back from the NCA, which is a good thing,” Klusener said.

“It’s good to have him bowling in the nets. And I’m sure he’ll go from strength to strength as the comp goes. And I’m sure we’ll see him in the colours of LSG sometime soon,” the former South African all-rounder added.

Long injury layoff Ever since he made a big arrival in the IPL, that earned him an India callup, with his sheer pace in 2024, Yadav has been recuperating from multiple injuries including to his lower back, which suffered a stress fracture.

The Delhi-born pacer last played for India in a T20 match against Bangladesh in October 2024 and subsequently had to go under rehabilitation at the BCCI Center of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Setback He was making rapid progress in his rehabilitation and was expected to lead the pace attack for LSG at the start of this year’s IPL. While he was scheduled to miss LSG’s first three matches, an innocuous kick to the bed meant his return had been delayed.

Head coach Justin Langer was hopeful at the start of the season, saying: “We regularly see videos of him bowling. I saw a video of his yesterday. So, hopefully by the back end of the tournament, Mayank will be up and ready to go for us."

It seems Yadav is very much ready to go for LSG, which will be a huge welcome for the team that has suffered injury problems to their bowling unit since the beginning of the IPL season.