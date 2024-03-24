RR Vs LSG Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on Lucknow Supergiants at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams play their first match of the season today and will be looking to start the latest IPL season on a high.
Sanju Samson-led RR have been in good touch in the past couple of seasons, getting to the finals in 2022 and ending the season on the fifth position last season. The Royals will also have an edge in their home conditions boasting a strong spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal along with key pacers like Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna.
LSG, on the other hand, have a few concerns to handle with pacers like Mark Wood and David Wiley already ruled out of the tournament due to injuries. Meanwhile, the fitness of skipper KL Rahul will also be in question after coming from an injury suffered during the recently concluded India-England Test series.
RR vs LSG Live score: Revealing the secret sauce behind his batting style, Sanju Samson told Star Sports, “I always wanted to stand out with the way I batted and create my style. No matter if it’s the first ball, I wanted to go out there and hit a six. That was the shift in the mindset. I wanted to do something different. Why do we have to wait for ten balls to hit a six? That was the motive behind developing my power-hitting,"
RR vs LSG Live Score: LSG and Rajasthan Royals have met each other on 3 occasions so far with the Royals having an upper hand with a victory in 2 matches while the Super Giant getting the victory in one encounter.L
RR vs LSG Live Score: RR coach Yagnik Bhinder narrates a tail from last year when Rahul Tewatia came back to form. During the Rajasthan Royals podcast, Bhinder said, “Rahul Tewatia was struggling to hit the balls initially. He was on 14 off 21 balls at one point. He was trying his best. There was more pressure on the support staff including myself who sent him at number four and then on Tewatia himself batting in the middle."
“The Royals took the timeout in the 16th over. Sanju Samson then scored a few runs from Glenn Maxwell’s over. However, he denied the single off the last ball. It was then that Tewatia realised that things were getting out of control. In a way that was what might have triggered him to go for his shots and it ultimately worked in his favour" the RR fielding coach added.
RR vs LSG Live Score: Over the years, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has made a name for himself in world cricket with his signature helicopter shot, which has brought him immense success and fame. However, ahead of the start of the IPL 2024 campaign for Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler was also seen practising the same helicopter shot to perfection and RR's social media handle had a cheeky remark to make about the whole scenario.
RR vs LSG Live Score: In an interaction with Star Sports, Samson said, “We have four Sardar ji’s in our practice camp. One is called Cut, Pull, Flick, and Drive. The guy called 'Cut' only balls and cut balls to practice, the guy called 'Pull' only bowls pull to practice. So same for the other guys. They dislocated their shoulders because of Jaiswal last season. They were in the hospital and they made a comeback. I think instead of players, the staff gets injured because of Jaiswal,"
RR vs LSG Live Score: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan
RR vs LSG Live Score: According to Google's win predictor, Rajasthan Royals have a 54% chance of winning this clash while Lucknow Super Giants have a 46% percent chance of victory.
Meanwhile, Khel Now predicts that the team fielding first will have an advantage but Rajasthan Royals will definitely have an edge in their home ground.
RR vs LSG Live Score: The Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur is likely to be a high-scoring pitch that favours the batsmen and has an average first innings total of over 150 runs. However, the Jaipur pitch is likely to support the spinners during the day and the chasing team will have a distinct advantage in this clash.
RR Vs LSG Live Score: While speaking on his YouTube channel Brad Hogg said that Yashasvi Jaiswal will have ‘extra confidence’ in this IPL season after a stupendous performance against England in the recently concluded 5 match Test series.
Speaking about the holes in RR lineup, Hogg said, “I've been studying the RR team, and I could find only two holes in their lineup . They are set up by a very strong top order. Jaiswal has got extra confidence going into this particular season, the way his Test career has taken off. I think we are going to see the best of him in IPL 2024,"
"RR have a well-balanced top six with Hetmyer, Parag and Powell in that line-up. The other thing I like about this lineup is that Ashwin can play as a floater. If they lose early wickets, they can drop their hitters down the order and Ashwin can come up the order. Their bowling, although quality, none of them can hold a bat," he added.
RR Vs LSG Live Score: The temperature in Jaipur is likely to hover between 21 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius on Sunday with little to no chance of rain, according to Accuweather. Moreover, the average wind speed during the day is likely to be around 15 km/h while there is a 38% chance of cloud cover.
Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Kunal Singh Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Donovan Ferreira, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Tanush Kotian
KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.
