RR vs LSG preview: Rajasthan meet giant-killers Lucknow in do-or-die match; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Rajasthan Royals will host Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, 19 May. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Rajasthan Royals looked in supreme touch in the first half of IPL 2026. However, they have lost 4 out of their last 5 matches. With 6 wins from 12 matches, they are still stuck at 12 points. They must win both their remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Lucknow, on the contrary, were eliminated long ago. But, they are performing better now. They’ve won 2 out of their last 3 matches, beating table-toppers RCB and CSK.

Match Logistics The match is at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, starting at 7:30 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

The venue hosts around 30,000 fans for IPL matches. The stadium was established in 1969.

Head-to-Head Record LSG and RR have faced each other 7 times in the IPL. Rajasthan Royals dominate the head-to-head record with 5 wins. Lucknow Super Giants have won only 2 of the 7 matches.

RR's highest score in this fixture is 199. LSG's highest is 196. LSG's lowest score against RR is 119. RR's lowest is 144.

View full Image View full Image RR vs LSG Head-to-Head Record

This year, RR won their meeting by 40 runs. LSG's only recent win came in 2025 by just 2 runs. RR won both encounters in 2024 and both in 2022 as well.

At Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, however, LSG have surprisingly won 2 of 3 matches. RR have won just 1 game on their home turf against LSG.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) leads all run-scorers in this fixture with 229 runs. Sanju Samson (then RR) holds the highest individual score, an unbeaten 82 in 2024.

Avesh Khan (LSG) leads the wicket charts with 9 wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal (then RR) holds the best bowling figures with 4/41 in 2022.

Predicted Playing XIs Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Sandeep Sharma (Impact Player).

Also Read | Riyan Parag sidelined for RR vs GT clash, Yashasvi Jaiswal steps up as captain

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh (Impact Player).

Team News Ravindra Jadeja missed the last match against Delhi with a knee niggle. Batting coach Vikram Rathour confirmed the omission was purely precautionary. Jadeja is widely expected to return to the starting XI tonight. His return would significantly stabilise the middle order.

Captain Riyan Parag is carrying a mild hamstring niggle. However, it did not prevent him from scoring a 50 in the last match. He is fully set to lead Rajasthan tonight.

Shimron Hetmyer remains in the squad but is out of form. He may lose his place if Jadeja returns. Donovan Ferreira or Dasun Shanaka could take his spot instead.

Aiden Markram is expected to miss LSG's remaining 2 matches this season. His absence leaves a vacant middle-order slot.

Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran and captain Rishabh Pant are all fully fit. Mohammed Shami and Mayank Yadav are ready to lead the pace attack alongside Prince Yadav.

Key Players to Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR): The 15-year-old is RR's top run-scorer this season with 486 runs in 12 games. He strikes at an explosive 234.78 and dominates the power play.

Mitchell Marsh (LSG): LSG's leading run-scorer has 467 runs this campaign. He smashed 90 off 38 balls against Chennai in his last match. He is the single biggest threat to RR's bowlers tonight.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG): The left-handed middle-order batter provides explosive late-innings power. If LSG get a strong powerplay start, Pooran can take the game away in the death overs.

Jofra Archer (RR): The English speedster has taken 17 wickets in 12 matches this season. He took 3 for 20 against LSG in their last meeting. His pace is RR's primary weapon against LSG's aggressive top order.

Riyan Parag (RR): The RR captain has scored consecutive half-centuries heading into tonight. He is carrying a mild hamstring niggle but is fully available. His ability to manipulate fields in the middle overs is crucial.

Pitch and Conditions Jaipur is under an intense summer heatwave today. Daytime temperatures peaked at a scorching 43 degrees Celsius.

Match time temperatures will range between 34°C and 37°C. There is zero chance of rain tonight. The full 40-over match will be played under clear skies.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch is a dry, batting-friendly flat track. Average first-innings scores this season are tracking between 210 and 215 runs.

Square boundaries measure approximately 60 metres, short enough for easy clearing. Straight boundaries stretch to around 70 metres.

Fast bowlers have claimed over 65% of wickets at this venue this season. Flat conditions will significantly limit orthodox finger spinners. Wrist spinners remain effective during the middle overs.