RR vs LSG: Why Yashasvi Jaiswal is leading Rajasthan Royals instead of Riyan Parag in IPL 2026? Stand-in-captain reveals

Also Read | Riyan Parag sidelined for RR vs GT clash, Yashasvi Jaiswal steps up as captain

Rajasthan Royals were forced to leave out captain Riyan Parag out of the playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Raipur. The development came in when Yashasvi Jaiswal came out for the coin toss on Tuesday, instead of Parag.

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The Rajasthan Royals captain suffered a hamstring injury against Delhi Capitals on May 1, forcing Parag to miss the game against Gujarat Titans on May 9. However, having recovered from the injury, Parag returned to the Rajasthan Royals playing XI against Delhi Capitals on May 17.

However, he seems to have pulled his hamstring once again. “He had some hamstring injury and he'll be fine soon, I hope so. So, he's not playing this game,” Jaiswal said when asked about Parag's absence during the toss.

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the last game due to a niggle continues to recover too. “Nothing much at the moment. Jaddu bhai is recovering. He has some niggles, but he'll be fine soon,” Jaiswal added. Meanwhile, Jaiswal won the toss and opted to field first.

Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra and Lhuan-dre Pretorius have come into the Rajasthan Royals playing XI. On the other hand, LSG too made a few changes with Mohammed Shami making way for Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni replaced Aiden Markram. Rajasthan Royals are placed fifth in the points table and badly need a win to remain in contention for playoffs.

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What did the captains say? Asked about the improvements needed for Rajasthan Royals at this stage in IPL 2026, Jaiswal sounded confident. “I think we all are speaking to everyone and I think the mindset and attitude what we will bring out into the ground and just enjoy the game. I think it's a wonderful, wonderful day and we have the opportunity to play good cricket,” said Jaiswal.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant wanted to put their best foot forward in their penultimate game of the season. “As I said in the last few games, we have a lot to play for. As a team, we take pride and confidence in playing every match for our fans. At the same time, we want to put our best foot forward because we know we have a good team and we can do it,” Pant said.

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RR vs LSG playing XIs Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel(w), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in