RR vs LSG; Youngest IPL debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes a first-ball six. Watch video

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripted history by becoming the youngest IPL debutant at the age of 14. He didn't stop there. He did one better, by smashing his first ball for a thumping six over the deep cover boundary.

Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi? Vaibhav Suryavanshi, born in Bihar’s Samastipur district, made history at the IPL 2025 auction after he became the youngest cricketer to bag a deal in the cash-rich tournament at just 13-years-old. RR bought him at the auction for ₹1.1 crore.

The franchise had been tracking the meteoric rise of the youngster who had already represented India Under-19 by the time he was bought at the IPL auction.

He rose to prominence after he smashed a 58-ball century in a four-day game against Australia’s Under-19 side. This was the second fastest ton in U-19 Tests, only behind Moeen Ali who’s record of 56 balls stands till date.

He also played a pivotal role in India’s run to the final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup tournament in 2024. He scored 176 runs at an average of 44.

The young batsman has also scored a triple-century - an unbeaten 332 - in the Randhir Verma Tournament, which is an U-19 cricket competition in his home state of Bihar.

His other records include becoming the youngest Indian player to feature in List A cricket and the youngest debutant in Ranji Trophy history at the age of 12 years and 284 days.

He has also featured for Bihar in the 2023 edition of the Cooch Behar Trophy, where he scored a cracking 151 off just 128 balls that contained 22 fours and 3 sixes.