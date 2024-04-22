RR vs MI 2024 IPL: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians don't want a recap on what happened against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in their previous clash in IPL 2024. Pacer Trent Boult decimated MI's batting with three golden ducks and Yuzvendra Chahal's magical leg spin ensured that the five-time champion was restricted to a low score of 125 runs. MI's young star Tilak Varma is hoping for positive results when the teams clash today, and revealed Mumbai Indian's main focus in IPL 2024.

"Except for one year, Mumbai has always been in this scenario (start slow). At the start, we do not start that great, but Mumbai always catches up in the middle and end of the tournament. So, we always believe in our strategy, plans, practices, and everything else. So, hopefully, we will also do that this year, and we are trying to do that," Tilak was quoted as saying by MI's official website.

Tilak Varma said that Mumbai Indians is focusing on one game at a time and sounded optimistic about the franchise's upcoming games. The middle-order batter revealed that the Wankhede Stadium pitch was tricky during their last match against RR and this time they hope to do better against the Sanju Samson-led side.

"We are just focusing on one game at a time and are not looking much forward to the championship. As I said, we are just planning a strategy, and everything is going well. We will be winning in the coming games," he added.

"The wicket was tricky in the last match against RR, so I will credit Trent Boult; he bowled well," Tilak said.

'Cricket is a very funny game': Tilak Varma ahead of MI vs RR 2024 match

Tilak Varma said that Mumbai Indians are planning to show intent today as their batting order is aggressive and has power-hitting abilities as well. He called cricket a “very funny game" and said that we would follow the basics and play on the basis of the situation at different points in the match.

"So, we will play cautiously at the start. We will take the time to see how the wicket goes. If the wicket gets going well, our batting lineup is always aggressive, and that power hits as well. So, we'll show that same intent. If the wicket is doing something, we will take some time initially, then plan according to the situation," he added.

"Cricket is a very funny game. As I said, we will follow the basics and play based on the situation. If we focus too much on the first match, we forget to stay in the present. Staying in the present is the most important thing. As you said, everything is going well with our strategy, plan, and practice. So, we will follow the same basics and move forward. Whatever happens, we will give our best," he concluded.

(With ANI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!