‘Mumbai Indians focusing on…’: Tilak Varma reveals MI's priority in IPL 2024 ahead of clash against Rajasthan Royals
RR vs MI 2024 IPL: Tilak Varma revealed that the Wankhede Stadium pitch was tricky during their last match against RR, and said this time, MI hope to do better against the Sanju Samson-led side
RR vs MI 2024 IPL: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians don't want a recap on what happened against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in their previous clash in IPL 2024. Pacer Trent Boult decimated MI's batting with three golden ducks and Yuzvendra Chahal's magical leg spin ensured that the five-time champion was restricted to a low score of 125 runs. MI's young star Tilak Varma is hoping for positive results when the teams clash today, and revealed Mumbai Indian's main focus in IPL 2024.