RR vs MI 2024 IPL: India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal not only led his IPL team Rajasthan Royals to a wonderful win against Mumbai Indians on Monday but also slammed a brilliant century to declare his comeback in the tournament. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was suffering from poor form this season, stepped up in his role as an opener and held the Rajasthan Royals innings even after the wicket of Jos Buttler. At the end, he slammed his century and Rajasthan crushed Mumbai by 9 wickets.