RR vs MI 2024 IPL: India's young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal not only led his IPL team Rajasthan Royals to a wonderful win against Mumbai Indians on Monday but also slammed a brilliant century to declare his comeback in the tournament. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was suffering from poor form this season, stepped up in his role as an opener and held the Rajasthan Royals innings even after the wicket of Jos Buttler. At the end, he slammed his century and Rajasthan crushed Mumbai by 9 wickets.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's century came at the right time as Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to meet the Ajit Agarkar-led India's selection panel soon to finalise the squad for T20 World Cup 2024. The young opener, who played exceptionally well during India vs England Test series raised doubts in the mind of selectors with below average performance in IPL.

The young batter reminded the India selectors that he has all the potential to open with Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to begin from June 1 in United States. Yashasvi Jaiswal is well-known for his aggressive style of batting and has the record of the fastest half-century in the history of IPL.

RR vs MI 2024 IPL

Mumbai Indians faced yet another crushing defeat in IPL 2024, their second against Rajasthan Royals. Hardik Pandya-led side won the toss and chose to bat at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, but Rajasthan pacer Trent Boult foiled their plans with Rohit Sharma's wicket in the first over.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav also fell early, but Tilak Varma held the innings well, first with Mohammed Nabi, then Nehal Wadhera to bring back Mumbai Indians in the game. Rajasthan pacer Sandeep Sharma destroyed Mumbai's hope for the 200+ score with a five wicket haul.

The 180-run chase looked like a cake walk for inform Rajasthan Royals batters as Piyush Chawla was the only MI bowler to finish with a wicket and Yashasvi Jaiswal's century ensured that Rajasthan Royals' position in the IPL 2024 playoffs is almost final.

