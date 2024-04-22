Active Stocks
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  RR vs MI IPL 2024 interrupted by rains. THIS team will win if DLS method comes in play
Livemint

RR vs MI IPL 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler were leading Rajasthan's 180-run chase when rain interrupted the match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR vs MI IPL 2024: Ground staff brings covers on the field amid rain during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match (PTI)Premium
RR vs MI IPL 2024: The rain gods have made their appearance at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler were leading the Rajasthan Royals 180-run chase against Mumbai Indians. The RR openers were looking brilliant on the crease and the rain delay will provide some time to MI bowlers to rework their strategies and clinch wickets to make a comeback in the game.  

Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera played a stunning 99-run partnership for Mumbai Indians to lead their team's comeback after a shaky start, while Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma clinched a fifer through his blistering seam attack. 

RR vs MI IPL 2024: Which team will win if rain doesn't stop?

In case the rain doesn't stop at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, the winner of the RR vs MI IPL 2024 match will be decided through the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, which calculate the target team batting second in limited-overs matches. 

Rajasthan Royals openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler started their team's innings with a bang and have scored 61/0 in the first six overs. Rajasthan Royals is set to win this game if the rain doesn't stop as their DLS target is 42. 

Published: 22 Apr 2024, 10:11 PM IST
