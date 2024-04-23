RR vs MI IPL 2024: Meme fest starts as Hardik Pandya gets slammed again after Mumbai Indians suffer yet another defeat
RR vs MI IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians suffered another loss on April 22 as Rajasthan Royals secured a dominant 9-wicket victory. Hardik Pandya is being criticised for poor performance and decision-making, facing backlash from fans and former cricketers.
RR vs MI IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians (MI) lost another match in this year’s IPL as Rajasthan Royals (RR) cemented an emphatic 9-wicket win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 22. Skipper Hardik Pandya has again come under the scanner for his captaincy choices. He is again being slammed for failing to perform when it mattered the most.