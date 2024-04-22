RR vs MI IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals will clash with Mumbai Indians on April 22. Check top-performing players so far - Jasprit Bumrah, Riyan Parag and more.

Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag is the top batting performer in the Rajasthan Royals. He has scored 318 runs in seven innings at an average of 63.60. His strike rate is 161.42, and he has remained not out twice. Riyan has hit 22 fours and 20 sixes so far in this IPL tournament.

Captain Sanju Samson is not far behind. He has made 276 runs in seven innings and has finished not out in two of those innings. His average is 55.20, with a strike rate of 155.05.

The next in line is Jos Butler, the hero of two of the Royals’ massive chases in this IPL season so far. He scored 100 each in two matches and remains the only batter this season with two hundreds to his name so far. He has scored 250 runs in six innings with an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of 147.92.

Yuzvendra Chahal is leading Rajasthan’s bowling attack with 12 wickets in seven innings. His average is 18.08, and his economy is 8.34. Seasoned Trent Boult has claimed seven wickets so far at an average of 25.28 and an economy of 7.37. Avesh Khan has also taken seven wickets in seven innings. His average is 34.71, and his economy is 9.00.

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma is MI's top run-scorer. He has scored 297 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 164.08, one century, and has an average of 49.50. He has hit 30 fours and 18 sixes so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The next is Tilak Varma, who has scored 208 runs in seven innings. His strike rate is 154.07, and his average is 41.60. The third name is Ishan Kishan. He has scored 192 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 172.97. His average is 27.43.

Jasprit Bumrah is the top-performing bower for Mumbai. With 13 wickets in seven innings, he is the current Purple Cap holder. His average is 12.84, and his economy is 5.96. He is the only bowler, other than LSG’s Yash Thakur, to have a fifer in the tournament so far.

Gerald Coetzee is next with 12 wickets in seven innings. He has made a mark for his franchise with an average of 21.91 and an economy of 9.92. Akash Madhwal, with five wickets, is the next in line. His average is 41.00, and his economy is 11.28.

