RR vs MI IPL 2024: Riyan Parag reacts after surpassing Virat Kohli for Orange Cap, ‘This is what I do’
Riyan Parag shines for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, surpassing Virat Kohli in run scorers list and donning the purple cap. Parag's consistent domestic performances earned him the team's faith, leading to a remarkable comeback with 2 half centuries this season.
Riyan Parag has been at the heart of the Rajasthan Royals batting line-up this season, helping his side to come from behind to win back-to-back matches. Despite playing just 3 matches so far in IPL 2024, Parag has overtaken veteran opener Virat Kohli in the run-scoring charts and is now donning the prestigious Orange cap.