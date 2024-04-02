Riyan Parag shines for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, surpassing Virat Kohli in run scorers list and donning the purple cap. Parag's consistent domestic performances earned him the team's faith, leading to a remarkable comeback with 2 half centuries this season.

Riyan Parag has been at the heart of the Rajasthan Royals batting line-up this season, helping his side to come from behind to win back-to-back matches. Despite playing just 3 matches so far in IPL 2024, Parag has overtaken veteran opener Virat Kohli in the run-scoring charts and is now donning the prestigious Orange cap. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 22-year-old has been an integral part of Rajasthan Royals' middle order for the past few years, but had struggled to live up to his potential in the cash-rich league until this season. However, the right-handed batsman has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket, which has helped keep the faith of the RR team management.

In this IPL season, however, Parag has made a remarkable comeback, scoring 2 half-centuries in the 3 matches played so far at an incredible average of 181. The right-hander has scored 181 runs at an average of 160 and a top score of 84* in the three matches so far against Delhi Capitals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after taking over the IPL Orange Cap, Parag interacted with the broadcasters to reveal the secret behind his form in this IPL season. He said, “When I play domestically, this is the exact type of situation I go in to bat so when Jos [Buttler] bhai got out and Ash [R Ashwin] bhai got out a little after, I was like 'this is what I do, this is what I've been doing for the last six months playing domestic cricket'. So it was pretty simple to calculate everything."

“I have had three to four years of not performing at all or even performing if it's one match a season and you really go back to your hotel room and you think… that when you know you can do something and the performances are not coming, you get back to the drawing [board]. I tried finding what was wrong, and I figured out that I was not practicing at this level enough." the right hander added.

