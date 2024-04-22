RR vs MI IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma made a stunning comeback in the IPL 2024 as the seamer clinched the second fifer of the season against Mumbai Indians. Sandeep Sharma's stunning spell restricted Mumbai Indian's comeback in the game and denied them a good finish after 20 overs. Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera played a beautiful partnership for Mumbai Indians to power their team's score to 179/9. The first fifer of IPL 2024 was taken by MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is donning the prestigious Purple Cap.

Mumbai Indians felt some déjà vu at the beginning of their innings as Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult dismissed dangerous opener Rohit Sharma in the first over of the game. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav soon followed the senior batter back to the dugout, courtesy Sandeep Sharma. Mumbai Indian's score was 20/3 and they were glaring at another low-score finish when Tilak Varma made his way to the crease.

Tilak Varma started to weave a partnership with Mohammad Nabi, but it didn't last too long as the sharp leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Nabi, and young Nehal Wadhera replaced the batter on the crease.

Riding on the back of a 99-run partnership between Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera, Mumbai Indians made a stunning comeback in the game, but Trent Boult's electrifying pace stuck again to dismiss Wadhera and Mumbai Indians were again hanging without support.

Hardik Pandya was the new batter, but the MI skipper went back to the pavilion soon after Avesh Khan clinched his wicket.

Sandeep Sharma's dangerous end-game

Mumbai Indians batters were trying their best to boost the score in the death overs, but Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma delivered a deadly final over and dismissed Tilak Varma and Gerald Coetzee in back-to-back delivers. On the second-last delivery of the innings, Sandeep Sharma clinched Tim David's wicket to complete his fifer.

Rajasthan Royals openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler began the 180-run chase on a strong note as the home team scored 61/0 in the first six overs.

