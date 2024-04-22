RR vs MI IPL 2024: Sandeep Sharma clinches second fifer of season to restrict Mumbai Indians to 179/9
RR vs MI IPL 2024: Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera held Mumbai Indians innings well, but Sandeep Sharma's blistering 5-wicket spell denied them a good finish
RR vs MI IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma made a stunning comeback in the IPL 2024 as the seamer clinched the second fifer of the season against Mumbai Indians. Sandeep Sharma's stunning spell restricted Mumbai Indian's comeback in the game and denied them a good finish after 20 overs. Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera played a beautiful partnership for Mumbai Indians to power their team's score to 179/9. The first fifer of IPL 2024 was taken by MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is donning the prestigious Purple Cap.