RR vs MI IPL 2024: Sandeep Sharma reveals the secret to bowling effectively in death overs; ‘need to have…’
Sharma's game plan of bowling variations and cutters on the slow pitch led to wickets of big hitters. The RR death over specialist emphasised the importance of execution.
Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the Rajasthan Royals bowlers on Monday, taking 5 crucial wickets in the match giving away just 18 runs at a miserly economy rate of 4.50 Sharma's stellar performance helped RR restrict Mumbai Indians to a total of 179, which RR chased down with relative ease.