Sharma's game plan of bowling variations and cutters on the slow pitch led to wickets of big hitters. The RR death over specialist emphasised the importance of execution.

Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the Rajasthan Royals bowlers on Monday, taking 5 crucial wickets in the match giving away just 18 runs at a miserly economy rate of 4.50 Sharma's stellar performance helped RR restrict Mumbai Indians to a total of 179, which RR chased down with relative ease. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-year-old bowler was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his phenomenal bowling performance on Monday. Notably, Sharma, who is making a comeback, went uncapped in the IPL two years ago and later joined the Rajasthan Royals squad as a replacement player.

The veteran bowler revealed his game plan that helped him take wickets of many big hitters on a slowish Jaipur pitch on Monday. Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Sharma said this was his first match after achieving fitness."The pitch was on the slower side and lower side, so my plan was to keep bowling variations and cutters. If you're bowling in the end, you have to have a big heart. Have seen in the IPL, that bowlers are under the pump. Need to have a big heart and keep executing plans. As you know, I went unsold two years ago. Came in as a replacement. So I'm enjoying every game," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Rajasthan Royals bowler acknowledged that things could go wrong but the idea is to pick up wickets. He said, "If you are bowling in the death overs, it can go both ways. Sometimes you can go for runs, sometimes if you bowl well and are lucky enough, you can end up getting wickets. So that is what happened tonight."

Jaiswal's heroics power RR to 9 wicket victory: Apart from Sandeep Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star performer for the Royals on Monday, scoring 104 runs off just 60 deliveries, hitting 7 sixes and 9 fours. Jaiswal, along with Buttler, provided a solid start to the RR innings and later put on the finishing touches with skipper Sanju Samson.

