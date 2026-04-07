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IPL 2026 RR vs MI, Guwahati weather LIVE: Rain returns at Barsapara Stadium as toss delayed even further

IPL 2026 RR vs MI, Guwahati weather LIVE: Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati. Get live weather updates, rain forecast, toss news, and ball-by-ball coverage here.

PN Vishnu
Updated7 Apr 2026, 07:51:17 PM IST
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Guwahati: The ground remains covered due to rain ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, in Guwahati, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI04_07_2026_000214A)
Guwahati: The ground remains covered due to rain ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, in Guwahati, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI04_07_2026_000214A)(PTI)

IPL 2026 RR vs MI, Guwahati weather LIVE: The IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday is under a threat of rain.

The heavy showers on Tuesday afternoon and the threat of hailstorm have raised concerns regarding the fate of the match. According to AccuWeather.com, there is an orange alert for a hailstorm later on Tuesday evening, and as per the weather forecast, it has gone very dark and is raining near the Barsapara Stadium.

AccuWeather has predicted a 47% chance of rain at 6 pm IST, and although that reduces to 6% by 7 pm, the threat of hailstorm still remains.

Because thunderstorms are expected later on Tuesday, there is a high chance that the toss, scheduled for 7 pm, could be delayed. The RR vs MI match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm, but a timely start will all depend on how the weather behaves.

Rajasthan Royals are currently in third place with four points from two matches, having beaten Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, began their IPL 2026 campaign with a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), before losing to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match. The Hardik Pandya-led side are in sixth place with two points from two matches.

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Follow updates here:
7 Apr 2026, 07:51:17 PM IST

RR vs MI, Guwahati weather LIVE: Rain returns to Barsapara Stadium

OH NO! The rain is back at the Barsapara Stadium once again, as per LIVE visuals. It had stopped raining for a while and the super soppers were at work. However, with the rain returning, we are in for another long wait.

7 Apr 2026, 07:36:45 PM IST

RR vs MI, Guwahati weather LIVE: When will overs start getting reduced?

Overs for IPL 2026 matches will start getting reduced after the one hour extra time, at 8.30 pm IST to be exact. This means that at the moment, there is less than an hour before overs start getting reduced.

7 Apr 2026, 07:27:42 PM IST

RR vs MI, Guwahati weather LIVE: Covers coming off in Guwahati!

Good news! The covers seem to be coming off in Guwahati and the drizzle has stopped. The super soppers are out there to clear the puddles out and dry the ground.

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7 Apr 2026, 07:19:06 PM IST

RR vs MI, Guwahati weather LIVE: LIVE scenes don't look promising

These visuals from Guwahati do not look promising, but at the moment it doesm't seem to be raining that heavily. RR skipper Riyan Parag is among those who is currently taking a walk around the ground, as per LIVE visuals.

7 Apr 2026, 07:12:12 PM IST

RR vs MI, Guwahati weather LIVE: What will happen if rain washes out tonight's game?

If the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match in Guwahati is washed out due to rain, both teams will share a point each, just like how KKR and PBKS did on Monday.

If that is the case, RR will have five points from three games, whereas MI will have three points from three games. There is no reserve day for league stage matches.

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7 Apr 2026, 07:04:36 PM IST

RR vs MI, Guwahati weather LIVE: Two washouts in two days?

Should tonight's match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians be washed out due to rain, it will be the second consecutive match that would have been washed out.

Monday's match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Kolkata's Eden Gardens was also washed out due to rain. KKR were 25/2 in 3.4 overs when rain played spoilsport, and the match was officially called off a few hours later.

7 Apr 2026, 06:59:46 PM IST

RR vs MI, Guwahati weather LIVE: Toss delayed due to heavy rain

The toss has been officially delayed due to heavy rain in Guwahati. The covers remain firmly in place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, and we could be in for a lengthy delay.

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7 Apr 2026, 06:50:12 PM IST

RR vs MI, Guwahati weather LIVE: Things are not looking good at the moment in Guwahati

Things are not looking good in Guwahati ahead of the RR vs MI match. The covers are firmly in place, and the players haven't had the chance to warm-up so far.

7 Apr 2026, 06:44:58 PM IST

RR vs MI, Guwahati weather LIVE: A look at the hourly rain prediction in Guwahati

Let's now take a look at the hourly rain prediction in Guwahati for the rest of the night, according to AccuWeather (All times in IST):

7 pm: 9%

8 pm: 6%

9 pm: 6%

10 pm: 6%

11 pm: 6%

12 am: 9%

7 Apr 2026, 06:36:22 PM IST

RR vs MI, Guwahati weather LIVE: It continues to pour down heavily in Guwahati

At the moment, it still continues to pour down heavily in Guwahati, and it is almost certain that we won't get the match started on time. A crucial update, though, is that the teams have arrived at the stadium.

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7 Apr 2026, 06:29:47 PM IST

RR vs MI, Guwahati weather LIVE: Will rain play spoilsport today?

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage as we track the weather in Guwahati ahead of tonight's IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The match is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST, but there is a chance that the start could be delayed due to rain.

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