IPL 2026 RR vs MI, Guwahati weather LIVE: Rain returns at Barsapara Stadium as toss delayed even further

IPL 2026 RR vs MI, Guwahati weather LIVE: The IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday is under a threat of rain.

The heavy showers on Tuesday afternoon and the threat of hailstorm have raised concerns regarding the fate of the match. According to AccuWeather.com, there is an orange alert for a hailstorm later on Tuesday evening, and as per the weather forecast, it has gone very dark and is raining near the Barsapara Stadium.

AccuWeather has predicted a 47% chance of rain at 6 pm IST, and although that reduces to 6% by 7 pm, the threat of hailstorm still remains.

Because thunderstorms are expected later on Tuesday, there is a high chance that the toss, scheduled for 7 pm, could be delayed. The RR vs MI match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm, but a timely start will all depend on how the weather behaves.

Rajasthan Royals are currently in third place with four points from two matches, having beaten Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, began their IPL 2026 campaign with a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), before losing to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match. The Hardik Pandya-led side are in sixth place with two points from two matches.