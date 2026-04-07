RR vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2026: Rain welcomes both teams in Guwahati; all eyes on Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates, IPL 2026: Having lost to a Sameer Rizvi show in the previous game, Mumbai Indians will aim to bounce back against an upbeat Rajasthan Royals as they face in IPL 2026 in Guwahati on Tuesday. The good news for Mumbai Indians will be the return of Hardik Pandya, who had missed the game against Delhi Capitals.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, led by new skipper Riyan Parag have dominated in IPL 2026 so far with two wins in as many games. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah battle.
Despite winning IPL five times, Mumbai Indians have a minor 16-14 edge over Rajasthan Royals as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. In the last eight games since 2021, Mumbai Indians have beaten Rajasthan Royals five times.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickleton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger.
Quick Links: IPL 2026 Updated Points Table | IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
Unlike the Eden Gardens, the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati doesn't have covers to cover the whole ground. Instead, the square, the run ups and the cover and midwicket regions are covered. The rest of the playing area takes the pounding. Big puddles are already visible on the open areas.
However, things doesn't look good at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati - Rajasthan Royals' second home venue. It has been raining in Guwahati for long and the ground is under covers. Although the skies were expected to be clear by 6 PM, but it looks like rain is playing hide and seek with the fans and players.
Rajasthan Royals have won both their matches in IPL 2026, under new skipper Riyan Parag. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have won one and lost one.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals clash against Mumbai Indians.
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