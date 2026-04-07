RR vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2026: Rain welcomes both teams in Guwahati; all eyes on Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates, IPL 2026: Having lost to a Sameer Rizvi show in the previous game, Mumbai Indians will aim to bounce back against an upbeat Rajasthan Royals as they face in IPL 2026 in Guwahati on Tuesday. The good news for Mumbai Indians will be the return of Hardik Pandya, who had missed the game against Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, led by new skipper Riyan Parag have dominated in IPL 2026 so far with two wins in as many games. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah battle.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians head to head in IPL

Despite winning IPL five times, Mumbai Indians have a minor 16-14 edge over Rajasthan Royals as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. In the last eight games since 2021, Mumbai Indians have beaten Rajasthan Royals five times.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians probable XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickleton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger.

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