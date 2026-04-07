RR vs MI, Match 13 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XI, Pitch Report | IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals host Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of IPL 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, 7 April, at 7:30 PM IST. The narrative is sharply defined.

RR arrive unbeaten with two wins, riding on explosive starts and clutch finishing. MI, meanwhile, are still searching for rhythm after being outplayed by the Delhi Capitals.

This is a contest between a side that is executing its plans cleanly and one that is still recalibrating combinations.

Match Logistics The match takes place in Guwahati on Tuesday, 7 April, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed live on JioHotstar. The weather could play a role with a rain forecast during the afternoon (up to 54% chance) though clear conditions are expected by evening (10% chance).

Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai Indians hold a narrow edge in this rivalry, leading 16-14 across 31 matches, with 1 no-result.

Recent seasons show oscillation rather than dominance. RR swept MI 2-0 in 2024 with convincing wins. MI responded strongly in 2025 with a 100-run victory.

Historically, MI have controlled phases better in this matchup. But, RR’s recent wins have come through aggressive top-order batting and efficient chases. The rivalry remains finely balanced with no sustained streak defining it.

View full Image View full Image RR vs MII head-to-head records

Team News Predicted XI

RR are likely to retain a winning combination. Their top order has delivered consistently, and the bowling unit has held nerve in tight finishes.

Rajasthan Royals (probable): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma.

MI could see the return of Hardik Pandya, which significantly alters their balance. Trent Boult is also expected to slot back into the XI.

Mumbai Indians (probable): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande/Ashwani Kumar.

Key Players to Watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains the high-impact variable. His aggressive starts have redefined RR’s powerplay tempo.

Yashasvi Jaiswal complements him with sustained scoring, making RR one of the fastest starting sides this season.

For MI, Jasprit Bumrah is the central control point. His usage in the powerplay against RR’s aggressive openers could define the innings trajectory.

Tilak Varma presents a key matchup advantage. His strike rate of 257 against Jofra Archer in T20s suggests he can disrupt RR’s primary pace threat.

Jofra Archer’s death overs remain RR’s biggest defensive weapon. His ability to execute yorkers under pressure is still elite.

Pitch Report

Surface + grass: Barsapara is still a relatively new IPL venue with limited data. Across 7 matches, results are evenly split, 3 wins batting first and 3 chasing. The surface has shown variability rather than a fixed pattern. The highest score here is 199/4. The average score while batting first is 142.86.

New ball (3-4 overs): Early moisture has been a defining factor. In the last match here, pacers dominated, with CSK bowled out for 127. Seam movement and carry make the powerplay critical.

Middle overs: Once the pitch settles, stroke play becomes easier. But, scoring does not escalate to extreme levels. The average run rate of 8.49 suggests controlled scoring rather than explosive phases.

Dew + toss call: Teams losing the toss have actually won more matches (57.14%), indicating that conditions, not toss, dictate outcomes here. Evening moisture may still assist chasing slightly.

Par score range: The average first-innings score is 142.86, significantly lower than other venues. Totals around 160 become competitive here, especially if early movement is present.

Match Prediction

Grok predicts: Winner: Rajasthan Royals

Top Factors:

RR’s superior current form and execution against MI’s recalibration

RR arrive unbeaten with two wins built on explosive starts and clutch finishing, explicitly described as “executing its plans cleanly.” MI are “still searching for rhythm after being outplayed by Delhi Capitals” and “recalibrating combinations,” even with the expected returns of Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult.

Venue-specific early-moisture physics favouring RR’s powerplay template

Barsapara data shows early seam movement and carry (pacers dominated last match, CSK bowled out for 127). RR’s top order (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi redefining powerplay tempo + Yashasvi Jaiswal’s sustained scoring) has already produced the fastest starts this season; this directly counters the new-ball challenge while MI’s rhythm remains unproven.

Slight dew-assisted chase advantage aligning with RR’s recent H2H success

Across 7 matches at the venue, results are split 3-3, but “evening moisture may still assist chasing slightly” and teams losing the toss have won 57.14 % of games. RR’s 2024 2-0 sweep of MI came via “aggressive top-order batting and efficient chases”; the current par-score range (avg 1st innings 142.86, 160 competitive) rewards exactly this approach.

Jofra Archer’s death-over yorker execution as the decisive defensive edge

Archer is listed as RR’s “biggest defensive weapon” with elite yorker ability under pressure. While Tilak Varma has a high historical strike rate against him, the pitch’s controlled middle-overs (avg run rate 8.49) and low-scoring nature elevate Archer’s ability to close out games — a skill RR’s bowling unit has already shown it can “hold nerve in tight finishes.”

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Google Gemini predicts: Winner: Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Top Decisive Factors

Elite Powerplay Exploitation: The opening combination of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal has established RR as the fastest-starting side of the season. On a pitch where the average first-innings score is a low 142.86, a rapid 50-run start effectively eliminates half the required competitive total before the pitch flattens.

Surface-Specific Pace Superiority: Barsapara rewards early seam movement and carry (evidenced by CSK’s 127 all-out). RR’s pace trio of Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, and Sandeep Sharma is currently in high-performance "clutch" mode, making them statistically more likely to exploit early moisture than a "recalibrating" MI attack.

Momentum vs. Structural Instability: RR is executing a "clean" plan with an unbeaten 2-0 record. Conversely, MI is still searching for rhythm and adjusting their XI with the return of Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult, which often leads to tactical friction in high-pressure matches.

Superior Death-Over Defence: Jofra Archer’s elite yorker execution remains the tournament’s premier defensive tool. In a venue where scoring does not escalate to extreme levels (8.49 run rate), the ability to restrict MI's middle order in the final four overs is mathematically more significant than MI's historical "phase control."

ChatGPT predicts: Winner: Rajasthan Royals

Top Factors:

1. Early-innings seam conditions vs RR’s in-form openers

2. MI’s dependence on Bumrah for control

3. RR’s superior recent execution and stability

4. Low-scoring venue dynamics favouring cohesive bowling units

5. MI’s unsettled combinations vs RR’s continuity

Where to Watch

The match will be televised on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 7:30 PM IST. Live streaming is on JioHotstar. UK viewers can catch it on Sky Sports Cricket; Australian fans on Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports; US and Canada viewers on Willow TV.