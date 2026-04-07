RR vs MI, Match 13 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XI, Pitch Report | IPL 2026

FAQs

What time and where will the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) take place?

The match will take place on Tuesday, 7 April, at 7:30 PM IST at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

How can viewers watch the match?

The match will be televised on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports 1 Hindi. Live streaming is available on JioHotstar. UK viewers can watch it on Sky Sports Cricket, Australian fans can tune in on Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports, and viewers in the US and Canada can watch on Willow TV.

What is the current form of both teams heading into this match?

Rajasthan Royals arrive unbeaten with two wins, showcasing explosive starts and effective finishing. In contrast, Mumbai Indians are still adjusting their lineup after being outplayed by Delhi Capitals.

What is the historical rivalry record between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge in their rivalry, leading 16-14 across 31 matches, with one no-result. Recent seasons have seen oscillation in performance, with RR sweeping MI 2-0 in 2024, while MI had a strong response in 2025.

What are the key players to watch in this match?

For Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal are crucial for explosive starts, while Jofra Archer is expected to play a key role in death overs. For Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah is critical for controlling the innings, and Hardik Pandya's return could significantly alter their balance.

What are the pitch conditions expected at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium?

The pitch has shown variability with results evenly split between batting first and chasing. The average first-innings score is 142.86, and there is a 54% chance of rain during the afternoon, but clear conditions are expected by the evening.

What factors could influence the outcome of the match?

Key factors include early seam movement that favors RR’s aggressive top order, MI's need for rhythm with returning players, and Jofra Archer's ability to execute yorkers in pressure situations. The dynamics of the pitch and dew conditions in the evening may also play a significant role.

What predictions are being made for the match's outcome?

Analysts predict a win for Rajasthan Royals due to their superior current form, clean execution of plans, and the advantage of the pitch conditions favoring their playing style.