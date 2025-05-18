RR vs PBKS: Arshdeep Singh concedes most expensive first over of IPL 2025, Yashasvi Jaiswal gives flying start to hosts

Arshdeep Singh broke an unwanted IPL 2025 record today at the Sawai Mansingh stadium after his opening over went for 22 runs.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed four boundaries and a six as Singh conceded the most expensive opening over in this year's Indian Premier League season.

Interestingly, Jaiswal was involved in the most expensive opening over in the history of the IPL after he smashed Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana for 26 runs in 2023, at the iconic Eden Gardens.

His effort today at the Sawai Mansingh stadium saw Singh conceded the third most expensive opening over in the history of the IPL.

RR's power batting in powerplay Jaiswal and 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi combined to help the hosts record their best ever score in the powerplay in the history of the IPL.

The left handed duo put on 76 for the opening partneship before Suryavanshi was dismissed in the penultimate ball of the fifth over for an explosive 40 off just 15 balls.

Advertisement

RR recorded 89/1 in the first six overs, making it their best ever powerplay score in IPL history.

The duo were involved in RR's next best powerplay score, which happened earlier this year in IPL 2025. The duo smashed 87/0 in the first six overs against the Gujarat Titans, on April 28, 2025, with Suryvanshi making history by becoming the youngest centurion in the history of the IPL.

Advertisement

RR's third best powerplay score is 85/1, which they hit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. Jaiswal was one of the openers and his partner on that day was Jos Buttler.

The Englishman smashed 54 of just 22 balls before losing his wicket in the penultimate ball of the sixth over.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Punjab Kings scored a very competitive total of 219/6 in their 20 overs