RR vs PBKS: Punjab score 147 runs against Royals, third lowest this IPL season

With Shikhar Dhawan missing from the Punjab Kings' squad while the team faces top seeder Rajasthan Royals at the Mullanpur on Saturday, Punjab Kings managed to score just 147 runs after losing 8 wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to data, this is the third-lowest first-innings score in Indian Premier League 2024. Prior to this, Mumbai Indians scored 125/9 against RR at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, while Kolkata Knight Riders scored 137/9 against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk in Chennai.

Meanwhile, other records that were created during the match was Royals' Dhruv Jurel becoming the first fielder to bag three catches in an IPL innings on two different occasions for RR. He had done it earlier against LSG in Jaipur in this season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RR vs PBKS: After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals decided to field first and dominated the match from the very beginning.

Batting first, Punjab Kings kept losing wickets and managed to score just 147/8 runs in 20 overs.

For Kings, Ashutosh Sharma (31) and Jitesh Sharma (29) and Liam Livingstone (21) were the only batters could breach 20 runs. While the rest of players could not reach 15 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For Royals, Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj picked two wickets each, while Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult took one wicket each.

Chasing 148, Rajasthan Royals have scored 56 runs in 8 overs, without losing a wicket, until the last report.

More to come…. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

