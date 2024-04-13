With Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings all set to take on Sanju Sampson-led Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League match on 13 April at Mohali, Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal nears historic IPL record.

Chahal, who is the second highest wicket taker in the IPL 2024, needs only three more wickets to become the first bowler in IPL history to reach 200 dismissals.

Currently, he has taken 10 wickets in five matches with an economy of 7.33. His best in the ongoing tournament is 3/11 and has conceded only 132 runs. He is just behind Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, whose economy is 5.95.

Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 197 scalps in 150 games, who is followed by Dwayne Bravo (183) and Piyush Chawla (181).

Apart from Chahal, Royals' another young player Riyan Parag is also making the headlines as he has become the second highest run scorer in the IPL 2024. He has scored 261 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 158.18 and his highest is 84 not out.

Following his footsteps, is Royals' skipper Sanju Samson, who scored 246 runs and is at the fourth number in the orange cap list.

In this IPL tournament, Royals are at the top of the teams list and have won maximum numbers of games – four out of 5 played. Their net run rate also stands at +0.871.

In the previous fixture against Gujarat Titans, Royals got defeated by three wickets despite half-centuries from Parag and Samson. In that match, Parag smashed 76 runs off 48 balls and Samson slammed 68 off 38 deliveries. Its bowlers, Kuldeep Sen and Y Chahal picked up 3 and 2 wickets respectively.

Looking at Punjab Kings, the team has won 2 out of 5 matches played and have NRR of -0.196. They are at eighth spot in the IPL points table, just above Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

