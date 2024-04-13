RR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal's name will be written in history books if he...
Chahal, who is the second highest wicket taker in the IPL 2024, needs only three more wickets to become the first bowler in IPL history to reach 200 dismissals.
With Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings all set to take on Sanju Sampson-led Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League match on 13 April at Mohali, Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal nears historic IPL record.
