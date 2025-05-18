RR vs PBKS: Punjab Kings hand Mitchell Owen his IPL debut, but big-hitting Australian lasts only 2 balls

Punjab Kings have a new big-hitting batsman from Australia in their ranks after they gave Mitchell Owen his Indian Premier League debut against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

However, it was a debut to forget as the 23-year-old lasted all of two deliveries on his IPL debut. Coming in to bat at number 3, Owen was dismissed caught behind for 0 off 2 balls by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson off Kwena Maphaka after trying to hit a trademark big six.

The Tasmanian batsman tried to smash a wide ball outside off stump to the leg side area but he could only manage to slice the ball high up in the air.

Captain Samson, who is back from an injury lay off and wearing the keeping gloves, pouched the catch in his safe hands.

PBKS roped in Owen as an injury replacement for compatriot Glenn Maxwell, who is back home after suffering a fractured finger on his right hand.

Who is Mitchell Owen? The 23-year-old top-order batsman from Tasmania announced himself to the cricketing world during the latest season (2024/25) of the Big Bash League in Australia.

In the BBL final, he smashed 108 from 42 balls to help Hurricanes chase down Sydney Thunder's target of 183 with 7 wickets and 35 balls to spare. Owen won the Man of the Match award in the final.

He ended the BBL 2024/25 season with 452 runs from 11 innings, scoring at an average of 45.20 and a strike rate of 203.60.

Mitchel Owen in IPL 2025 Prior to landing in India to turn out for PBKS, he was playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Peshawar Zalmi.

While he was originally supposed to link up with the PBKS squad only for the IPL 2025 playoffs, he has landed here in time for the league fixture against RR due to the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

The PSL 10 was originally supposed to culminate with the final on May 18, which is incidentally today, the T20 league was suspended due to the conflict between India and Pakistan.

This has allowed PBKS to call Owen to India earlier than the IPL playoffs.

While he may have lasted only two balls on his debut, the 23-year-old's presence in the Punjab side's batting lineup will be a major boost in their quest for a playoff spot.