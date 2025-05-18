RR vs PBKS; Why Shreyas Iyer is not leading Punjab Kings in the 2nd innings? details inside

Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer was subbed out after the first innings against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. He scored a crucial 30 off 25 and added 67 important runs for the fourth wicket with Nehal Wadhera. Punjab Kings slipped to 34/3 in 3.1 overs, and the fourth-wicket stand bailed them out of the hole and eventually took them to 219/5 in 20 overs. Niggle to Shreyas Iyer is believed to be the reason for him getting subbed out after the PBKS innings.

Rajasthan Royals' best powerplay in IPL Punjab Kings' stand-in skipper Shashank Singh had a tough day at the office. RR's opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi provided a rollicking start to the home side. RR smashed their best-ever powerplay score (89/1) in the history of IPL. Yashasvi and Suryavanshi broke their own record of scoring 87/0 vs. Gujarat Titans earlier this season.

Impact sub strikes Harpreet brar, the left-arm spinner, dismissed the two left-handers, Yashasvi and Suryavanshi. He finished with impressive figures of 3/22 in his four overs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 40 off just 15 balls and was the first to get out to Brar. Yashasvi Jaiswal perished after scoring his 6th half century of the season. Yashasvi also leads the orange cap race with 523 runs from 13 innings.