RR vs RCB 2024 IPL Live Score: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are back to their home Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur after a successful run outside as they defeated Mumbai Indians at Wakhede Stadium, Mumbai to continue their undefeated run in IPL 2024 so far. Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced two back-to-back defeats at its home in Bengaluru, and will look to make a comeback in today's game. RR vs RCB dream 11 team Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Virat Kohli (VC), Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Mohammed Siraj RR vs RCB pitch report The pitch of Sawai Man Singh Stadium in India offers a favorable environment for batsmen, however, the expansive square boundaries and intense temperatures pose challenges that can result in low scores. Within the context of the IPL, statistics reveal that out of 54 matches played, chasing teams emerged victorious in 34 instances. RR vs RCB head to head Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played total of 30 matches in the IPL so far, out of which Rajasthan Royals (RR) emerged victorious in 12 instances, while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured triumph in 15 matches.

RR vs RCB 2024 IPL Live Score: Win prediction RR vs RCB 2024 IPL Live Score: As per Google’s win probability, there is a 55 per cent chance that RR will beat Bengaluru in their fourth match. We, however, believe it is RCB’s turn to secure their second win and move up in the points table.

RR vs RCB 2024 IPL Live Score: Weather report RR vs RCB 2024 IPL Live Score: At the commencement of the match in Jaipur, the temperature is anticipated to hover at approximately 32 degrees. Subsequently, as the match progresses, there will be a decrease in temperature, settling at around 27 degrees, with the perceived temperature being 25 degrees. There are no foreseeable precipitation conditions, and the humidity is projected to peak at 31 percent. AccuWeather forecasts persistently unhealthy air quality throughout the duration of the match.

RR vs RCB 2024 IPL Live Score: Virat Kohli vs Trent Boult RR vs RCB 2024 IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians fans will take some time to move on from Trent Boult's blistering attack at Wankhede Stadium, as the pacer dismissed three strong batters- Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Dewald Brevis on a golden duck. But, RCB opener Virat Kohli is also in great form and punished pacers in almost all matches of the IPL 2024 season so far.

RR vs RCB 2024 IPL Live Score: Virat Kohli close to BIG record RR vs RCB 2024 IPL Live Score: RCB's star batter Virat Kohli might create history today as he is just 110 runs away from becoming the world's first batter to score 8,000 runs for a team. Virat Kohli loves the pitch of Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur and is expected to play a big innings today.

RR vs RCB 2024 IPL Live Score: RCB full squad RR vs RCB 2024 IPL Live Score: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

RR vs RCB 2024 IPL Live Score: RR full squad RR vs RCB 2024 IPL Live Score: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.

RR vs RCB 2024 IPL Live Score: Welcome to LIVE coverage RR vs RCB 2024 IPL Live Score: Welcome to the LIVE coverage of RR vs RCB match is all set to begin at 7:30 PM at the grand Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur. Faf du Plessis and Sanju Samson will walk to the ground at 7:00 PM for the toss