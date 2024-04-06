RR vs RCB 2024 IPL Live Score: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are back to their home Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur after a successful run outside as they defeated Mumbai Indians at Wakhede Stadium, Mumbai to continue their undefeated run in IPL 2024 so far. Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced two back-to-back defeats at its home in Bengaluru, and will look to make a comeback in today's game.

RR vs RCB dream 11 team

Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Virat Kohli (VC), Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Mohammed Siraj

RR vs RCB pitch report

The pitch of Sawai Man Singh Stadium in India offers a favorable environment for batsmen, however, the expansive square boundaries and intense temperatures pose challenges that can result in low scores. Within the context of the IPL, statistics reveal that out of 54 matches played, chasing teams emerged victorious in 34 instances.

RR vs RCB head to head

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played total of 30 matches in the IPL so far, out of which Rajasthan Royals (RR) emerged victorious in 12 instances, while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured triumph in 15 matches.