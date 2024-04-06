‘What a blazing knock u beauty': Netizens laud Virat Kohli as he scores first century of IPL 2024 during RR vs RCB match
RR vs RCB 2024 IPL: Virat Kohli scored first century of the current edition of the tournament. Virat Kohli scored first 50 runs in 39 balls, after which he took just 28 balls for his next 50
RR vs RCB: During the IPL 2024's Royal Challengers Bengaluru's match against Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli scored his 8th century in IPL history. In addition to this, he was the first one to make a century in IPL 2024.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message