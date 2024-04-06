RR vs RCB 2024 IPL: Virat Kohli scored first century of the current edition of the tournament. Virat Kohli scored first 50 runs in 39 balls, after which he took just 28 balls for his next 50

RR vs RCB: During the IPL 2024's Royal Challengers Bengaluru's match against Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli scored his 8th century in IPL history. In addition to this, he was the first one to make a century in IPL 2024.

RCB finished on a good score of 183/3 against Rajasthan Royals after 20 overs. With this, Virat Kohli has emerged as the cricketer with highest centuries in IPL matches. He is followed by Chris Gayle with six centuries.

Soon after his century during IPL 2024, netizens hailed his performance calling him a “one man army" for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Many showered praises upon him for his spectacular performance.

Virat Kohli scores 100 in IPL 2024: Social media reactions “VIRAT KOHLI BECOMES THE FIRST PLAYER TO COMPLETE 7500 RUNS IN IPL HISTORY," wrote an X user on Saturday.

"Eoin Morgan said - "Virat Kohli is the Greatest Batsman of Our Generation," wrote anothe X user.

Several social media users highlighted that Virat Kohli scored the slowest century of IPL history.

In RCB's match against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli showed superb improvisation from his wrist-rolled pulls, and powerful swat flicks to steer through the third man as he remained unbeaten on 113 off 72 balls and has now scored 38 per cent of RCB's total runs so far.

With the assistance from his skipper Faf Du Plessis, Kohli smashed 12 fours and four sixes. He scored a half-century in 39 balls, after which he stepped up his game and took just 28 balls for his next fifty as he reached the milestone with a single off Nandre Burger in the penultimate over.

On the other hand, Glenn Maxwell (1) and debutant left-hander Saurav Chauhan (9), who failed to replicate his Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 form, fell cheaply.

The RCB witnessed their best-ever start in this IPL when Kohli and Du Plessis saw through the power play for the first time this season in a 125-run opening partnership.

