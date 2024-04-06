RR vs RCB IPL 2024: Virat Kohli has been great in the IPL 2024 season so far and is holding the prestigious Orange Cap with the highest 203 runs in the tournament. The batter has slammed some wonderful half-centuries at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, and kept RCB's hopes high in the tournament. But, the Bengaluru fans will be concerned about Virat Kohli's below-average stats at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur, as the team faces Rajasthan Royals challenge.

Virat Kohli has done well at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur in his international career, but when it comes to the IPL, the star batters' stats suddenly lose their charm. As per an analysis done by NDTV Sports, Virat Kohli has scored just 149 runs (average of 21.9) in the eight innings played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

The contrast is clearly visible as India's star batter has slammed 195 runs (average of 97.5) in his three international games at the Jaipur Stadium and it includes one century and one half-century.

Virat Kohli faces trouble at Sawai Man Singh Stadium

Rajasthan Royals bowlers have been largely successful in taming Virat Kohli at the wicket of Jaipur as the RCB's star batter has a best score of 39* at the pitch. If we account for the minimum eight matches he played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, one can safely say that Virat Kohli has the worst batting performance on this pitch.

Moreover, Rajasthan pacer Sandeep Sharma likes Virat Kohli as an opponent as he has dismissed the star batter 7 times out of the 15 matches they played against each other. Virat Kohli's batting average also drops against Sandeep Sharma, as he has scored 87 runs from 67 balls in the 15 matches they played.

In the last match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur, Virat Kohli displayed a below-average performance as he scored 18 runs out of 19 balls.

