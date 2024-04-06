Virat Kohli's ‘Jaipur’ challenge: Will RCB star’s disastrous IPL stats change against Rajasthan Royals?
RR vs RCB IPL 2024: Bengaluru fans will be concerned about Virat Kohli's below-average stats at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals bowlers have been largely successful in taming Virat Kohli at the wicket of Jaipur
RR vs RCB IPL 2024: Virat Kohli has been great in the IPL 2024 season so far and is holding the prestigious Orange Cap with the highest 203 runs in the tournament. The batter has slammed some wonderful half-centuries at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, and kept RCB's hopes high in the tournament. But, the Bengaluru fans will be concerned about Virat Kohli's below-average stats at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur, as the team faces Rajasthan Royals challenge.