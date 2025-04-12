RR vs RCB IPL 2025: India’s T20 World Cup heroes reconnect in Jaipur in ‘golden reunion’, fans rejoice | Watch

Social media was treated to a special moment in Jaipur as the protagonists of India’s T20 World Cup win in 2024 reunited before Sunday’s big clash.

Ahead of Rajasthan Royals’ home game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the home side’s head coach Rahul Dravid and RCB’s superstar Virat Kohli shared a warm embrace, followed by a few laughs, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium during a training session.

Dravid, who is wheelchair bound as he recovers from a leg injury he sustained while playing in a Karnataka State Cricket Association League match, chatted and joked with Virat Kohli as RR’s captain Sanju Samson joined in on the fun. RR posted it on their social with the caption, “Whether you’re a young one or number 18, pehle toh Rahul bhai se hi milna hai.” Watch the heartwarming video here:

2024 T20 World Cup heroes This was a special reunion as the duo were centre to India lifting the T20 World Cup title in 2024, in the Caribbean. The T20 World Cup was Rahul Dravid’s last assignment as Team India’s head coach while it also happened to be Virat Kohli’s last game for India in the T20 format. The duo signed off in style with the trophy in their hand, with Kohli even winning the Man of the Match award for his crucial innings of 76 (59).

It was a sight to sore eyes for the fans on social media and a refreshing break from the fiery action in the Indian Premier League. Scroll down to see some of the reactions:

RR vs RCB IPL 2025 The two teams will kick off Sunday’s double header as they face off in the Jaipur heat at 3:30 pm. The two teams are just 2 points of each other with RCB sitting in fourth position with 6 points to their name while the hosts are in seventh, having won 2 of their 5 matches.