Sunil Gavaskar expects the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 22 to be “one-sided". The former India captain’s comments came after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stormed into the IPL 2024 final by emphatically beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 21.

There was a time when Rajasthan, under the captaincy of Sanju Samson, looked invincible. However, they hit a rough patch at the wrong time during the business end of the league stage. They were winless in the last 5 games they played.

RCB, on the other hand, had a “phenomenal" comeback by winning six consecutive matches. Sunny Gavaskar believes Virat Kohli’s team's momentum will continue against the Royals.

Sunil Gavaskar mentioned on Star Sports that RCB's achievements were “phenomenal." He highlighted that believing in their ability to bounce back required something special.

Gavaskar praised leading players Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli for encouraging other players. He added that team members might feel defeated under challenging situations, but both du Plessis and Kohli have played extraordinary cricket.

Gavaskar mentioned that Rajasthan had been out of practice and had lost consecutive matches. Unless they do something special like what KKR did against SRH despite not playing for 11 days, it could turn out to be another “one-sided game," according to Gavaskar.

“My fear is it will be another one-sided game tomorrow, where the RCB will walk all over RR. I will be surprised if that does not happen," the legendary former cricketer added ahead of the IPL clash.

Gavaskar earlier on Kohli

Sunil Gavaskar was not impressed with Virat Kohli earlier when the RCB batter made an apparently sarcastic comment on commentators questioning his low strike rate.

“If you have a strike of 118 and then you get out in the 14th or the 15th with a strike-rate of 118, I mean, if you want applause for that, that's a little bit different," Gavaskar said.

