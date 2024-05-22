RR vs RCB eliminator will be ‘one-sided’: Sunil Gavaskar predicts as Rajasthan clash with Bengaluru in IPL 2024
Sunil Gavaskar believes the RR vs RCB eliminator will be a ‘one-sided’ match. ‘I will be surprised if that does not happen,’ he said ahead of the IPL 2024 clash.
Sunil Gavaskar expects the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 22 to be “one-sided". The former India captain’s comments came after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stormed into the IPL 2024 final by emphatically beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 21.