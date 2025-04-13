RR vs RCB head to head IPL stats: How has Bengaluru fared in Jaipur? Who has more runs, Sanju Samson or Virat Kohli?

Rajasthan Royals will square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first game of Sunday’s double header in the Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur at 3:30 pm. Both teams come into this fixture on the back of defeats.
The home side, RR, crashed to a 59-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while RCB lost at home as Delhi Capitals romped to a 6-wicket win.
After having played five games each in IPL 2025 so far, the two teams are separated by 2 points. RCB are in fifth position with 6 points while RR sit seventh with 4 points to their name.
Prior to today’s meeting, the two sides have played each other 32 times and the head-to-head record is almost perfectly balanced.
Ahead of Sunday’s first blockbuster game, let us take a look at some key stats
Total Matches Played: 32 - RR: 14 wins, RCB: 15 wins, No Result: 3
Last result: RR beat RCB by 4 wickets (May 22, 2024) in Ahmedabad
Total Matches played: 9
RR: 5 wins
RCB: 4 win
Last result at this venue: RR beat RCB by 6 wickets (April 6, 2024)
Total Matches played: 62
Won: 42
Lost: 20
Highest score: 214/2 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 7, 2023) - SRH won by 4 wickets
Lowest score: 59 all out vs RCB (May 14, 2023) - RCB won by 112 runs
Virat Kohli (RCB) - Matches: 30, Runs: 764, Average: 30.56, Strike Rake: 120.12, Highest Score: 113*
AB de Villiers (RCB) - Matches: 16, Runs: 488, Average: 44.36, Strike Rake: 161.58, Highest Score: 66
Sanju Samson (RR) - Matches: 19, Runs: 430, Average: 23.88, Strike Rake: 145.27, Highest Score: 92*
Y Chahal (RCB/RR) - Innings: 19, Wickets: 24, Economy: 6.86, Average: 19.58, Best Figures: 3/24
Harshal Patel (RCB) - Innings: 9, Wickets: 17, Economy: 7.69, Average: 15.47, Best Figures: 3/32
Shreyas Gopal (RR) - Innings: 7, Wickets: 14, Economy: 6.50, Average: 11.14, Best Figures: 4/16
