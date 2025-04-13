RR vs RCB head to head IPL stats: How has Bengaluru fared in Jaipur? Who has more runs, Sanju Samson or Virat Kohli?

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have met each other 32 times in the Indian Premier League and the rivalry is fairly evenly balanced.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated13 Apr 2025, 12:58 PM IST
RCB’s Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson share a light moment during a practice session in Jaipur on the eve of the game(PTI)

Rajasthan Royals will square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first game of Sunday’s double header in the Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur at 3:30 pm. Both teams come into this fixture on the back of defeats.

The home side, RR, crashed to a 59-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while RCB lost at home as Delhi Capitals romped to a 6-wicket win.

After having played five games each in IPL 2025 so far, the two teams are separated by 2 points. RCB are in fifth position with 6 points while RR sit seventh with 4 points to their name.

Prior to today’s meeting, the two sides have played each other 32 times and the head-to-head record is almost perfectly balanced.

Ahead of Sunday’s first blockbuster game, let us take a look at some key stats

RR vs RCB: Overall Head to Head in the IPL

Total Matches Played: 32 - RR: 14 wins, RCB: 15 wins, No Result: 3

Last result: RR beat RCB by 4 wickets (May 22, 2024) in Ahmedabad

RR vs RCB in Jaipur in the IPL

Total Matches played: 9

RR: 5 wins

RCB: 4 win

Last result at this venue: RR beat RCB by 6 wickets (April 6, 2024)

RR’s record in Jaipur in the IPL

Total Matches played: 62

Won: 42

Lost: 20

Highest score: 214/2 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 7, 2023) - SRH won by 4 wickets

Lowest score: 59 all out vs RCB (May 14, 2023) - RCB won by 112 runs

RR vs RCB: Most Runs

Virat Kohli (RCB) - Matches: 30, Runs: 764, Average: 30.56, Strike Rake: 120.12, Highest Score: 113*

AB de Villiers (RCB) - Matches: 16, Runs: 488, Average: 44.36, Strike Rake: 161.58, Highest Score: 66

Sanju Samson (RR) - Matches: 19, Runs: 430, Average: 23.88, Strike Rake: 145.27, Highest Score: 92*

RR vs RCB: Most wickets

Y Chahal (RCB/RR) - Innings: 19, Wickets: 24, Economy: 6.86, Average: 19.58, Best Figures: 3/24

Harshal Patel (RCB) - Innings: 9, Wickets: 17, Economy: 7.69, Average: 15.47, Best Figures: 3/32

Shreyas Gopal (RR) - Innings: 7, Wickets: 14, Economy: 6.50, Average: 11.14, Best Figures: 4/16

First Published:13 Apr 2025, 12:58 PM IST
