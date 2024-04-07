IPL 2024: Virat Kohli gets trolled for ‘slowest’ 100; check Internet reactions as meme fest starts after RCB lose again
RR vs RCB IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced their third consecutive loss, making them the first team in IPL 2024 to lose 4 matches. Virat Kohli secured the Orange Cap with a century. Now, netizens have reacted with memes.
On April 6, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the first team in IPL 2024 to lose 4 matches. This was their third consecutive loss as well. RCB are now at number 8, with 2 points from 5 matches. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) is -0.843.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message