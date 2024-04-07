On April 6, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the first team in IPL 2024 to lose 4 matches. This was their third consecutive loss as well. RCB are now at number 8, with 2 points from 5 matches. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) is -0.843.

Virat Kohli secured the Orange Cap for himself after scoring his 8th century in IPL. However, his unbeaten 113 was all in vain as Bengaluru’s 183/3 in 20 overs was not enough to stop Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home. Jos Buttler became the second player in IPL history, after KL Rahul, to score a century in his 100th appearance.

Netizens have started reacting to RCB’s loss. Bengaluru, despite having a star-studded team in all IPL seasons, have never managed to win the trophy.

This time, they changed their jersey and logo again. However, their performance on the field doesn’t seem to change, fans complain.

“Jo player poore IPL me nahi chala, wo humari team ke saamne chal jata hai (The player who doesn’t perform in the entire tournament starts delivering while playing against our team)," wrote one user while referring to Buttler.

Some netizens slammed Kohli for scoring at a slower rate. The RCB batter reached his century in 67 balls, the slowest in IPL history. They gave the example of Buttler who did it in “T20 style" while playing 58 balls.

RCB heavily dependent on Kohli

One fan defended Kohli and said that he was “stuck" in the wrong team. “In this entire season, RCB have scored 694 runs. And, Kohli has scored 311 of those," says the fan while questioning those who doubted King Kohli’s inclusion in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

While the fan points in the right direction, here are the actual numbers. RCB have scored 869 runs so far in their 5 matches so far. Virat has scored 316 of those; that’s 36.36% of the total runs. And, his strike rate is 146.30, with 29 boundaries and 12 over-boundaries.

Faf du Plessis is the second-highest scorer for RCB with 109 runs. Dinesh Karthik is at number 3 with 90 runs.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!