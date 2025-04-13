RR vs RCB IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru to wear green jersey in Jaipur; how lucky is it for Virat Kohli?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have worn a special edition green jersey for at least one match every season in the Indian Premier League since 2011. They will continue that tradition in IPL 2025 when they meet the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today.

RCB will hope they get the rub of the green with this new kit as they come into the fixture with a defeat in their last game and now sit fifth in the IPL standings after Lucknow Super Giant climbed into the top-four post their 6-wicket win over Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

But why are RCB wearing this green jersey? This is part of their “Go Green” initiative where they don the green kit for one match every season to bring about awareness to their commitment to sustainability.

RCB posted on X regarding the initiative and announced, “All RCB jerseys are made of 95% textile and polyester waste, and can be recycled several times without losing quality, through Puma’s ReFibre Fabric.” See here:

Speaking about the team’s commitment to this green initiative, RCB’s COO Rajesh Menon is quoted as saying, “For us, it is about being bold, both on and off the pitch. Our green jerseys are more than just a symbol; they are a call to action. As proud representatives of the Garden City, sustainability is a natural priority for us.

“Through this initiative, we aim to leverage the cultural and social power of RCB to drive awareness and inspire fans to take small steps towards conservation.”

But is the green jersey lucky for RCB? Not really

RCB has played 14 matches in the green jersey since 2011 and they have managed to win only 4 of those games. They’ve lost 9 matches in green while 1 match ended in a No Result.

The last time RCB wore the green jersey was in the 2024 season, at the Eden Gardens, against the Kolkata Knight Riders, who went on to win the IPL. KKR came out on top in that high-scoring game by 1 run.

Will RCB turn the tide and improve their record in the green kit against RR in Jaipur today? Only time will tell.