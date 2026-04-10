RR vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, IPL 2026: The stage is set for a thrilling showdown in IPL 2026 Match 16 as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday evening in Guwahati. Both sides enter the contest unbeaten. RR with three wins from three matches (including a rain-affected victory over Mumbai Indians), while defending champions RCB have secured two convincing victories, most recently thrashing Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs.
RR, led by Riyan Parag, have been powered by their explosive top order featuring Yashasvi Jaiswal and young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Their bowling unit, including Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Nandre Burger, has looked sharp. RCB, captained by Rajat Patidar, rely on the experience of Virat Kohli and explosive opener Phil Salt, with strong middle-order support from Devdutt Padikkal and Tim David, plus a potent pace attack.
The pitch in Guwahati has offered good batting conditions with some assistance for pacers, setting up a potential high-scoring thriller. Will RR maintain their perfect record, or will RCB spoil the party and climb further up the points table? The match promises to be a nail-biting thriller.
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Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Match Scorecard
Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their campaign with a six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, chasing down 202 comfortably in just 15.4 overs. RCB then produced a dominant performance against Chennai Super Kings, posting a massive 250/3, the highest total of the season so far, before restricting CSK to 207 to win by 43 runs.
Rajasthan Royals kicked off their campaign with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, comfortably chasing down 128. RR then edged Gujarat Titans by six runs in a high-scoring thriller after posting 210, before registering a 27-run win over Mumbai Indians in a rain-reduced 11-over contest where they scored 150.
The RR vs RCB clash will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The toss for RR vs RCB match is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash in IPL 2026 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.