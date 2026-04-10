RR vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, IPL 2026: The stage is set for a thrilling showdown in IPL 2026 Match 16 as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday evening in Guwahati. Both sides enter the contest unbeaten. RR with three wins from three matches (including a rain-affected victory over Mumbai Indians), while defending champions RCB have secured two convincing victories, most recently thrashing Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs.

RR, led by Riyan Parag, have been powered by their explosive top order featuring Yashasvi Jaiswal and young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Their bowling unit, including Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Nandre Burger, has looked sharp. RCB, captained by Rajat Patidar, rely on the experience of Virat Kohli and explosive opener Phil Salt, with strong middle-order support from Devdutt Padikkal and Tim David, plus a potent pace attack.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

The pitch in Guwahati has offered good batting conditions with some assistance for pacers, setting up a potential high-scoring thriller. Will RR maintain their perfect record, or will RCB spoil the party and climb further up the points table? The match promises to be a nail-biting thriller.

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Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Match Scorecard