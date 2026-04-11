Yesterday RR vs RCB, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) continued their unbeaten streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 by claiming a six-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with 12 balls to spare, in a high-scoring encounter at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. RR chased down a challenging target of 202 with ease, powered by the explosive batting from young guns Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel. Their fourth consecutive victory kept RR at the top of the points table.

RCB post a competitive total despite a middle-order collapse Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first after a brief rain delay. RCB's innings was a mix of fireworks and collapses. Opener Phil Salt departed early for a golden duck in the first over, followed by Devdutt Padikkal 14 (7) in the third over. Even though Virat Kohli 32 (16) tried to provide a steady start, he got dismissed in the fifth over, leaving RCB reeling at 58/3 in 4.5 overs. After that, regular wickets kept the pressure on.

Captain Rajat Patidar played a crucial knock of 63 runs off 40 balls, stabilizing the middle order. Impact player Venkatesh Iyer added a quick 29 off 15 balls, including two sixes in the death overs. RCB managed to post 201/8 in 20 overs, a total that looked defendable on a good batting surface.

Bowling for RR, the pacers and spinners shared the spoils, restricting RCB from going bigger in the final stages. The pitch offered decent bounce, but batters found it easier as the game progressed.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel power RR to a comfortable win Rajasthan Royals' chase got off to a flying start. Young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a breathtaking 78 off just 26 balls, laced with eight fours and seven sixes. His aggressive approach put RCB under immediate pressure, taking the required run rate down significantly.

Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with a quick 13 before falling. After Sooryavanshi's departure, Dhruv Jurel took charge. The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 81 off 43 balls, playing with maturity and power. He found good support from Ravindra Jadeja, who stayed not out on 24 (25).

RR reached the target in the 18th over, finishing at 202/4. Jurel's punch down to long-on for a single sealed the deal, ending RCB's winning streak. The duo's unbeaten partnership proved decisive in the middle and death overs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, after winning Player of the Match award Vaibhav Sooryavanshi kept it grounded after being named Player of the Match. “No, sir, it’s not like that,” he said when asked about cutting a cake. “Today we have to sleep a little early because we have an early flight tomorrow.”

On his fearless batting, the young star explained, “I just try to do what I do in practice… don’t try anything extra and back my natural game.” He added that while facing stars like Bumrah and Hazlewood, “At the back of the mind it stays that who is bowling, but I was trying to play the ball, not look at the bowler.”

Vaibhav also credited his father, coaches, and guardian Romi sir for keeping him focused: “The journey is very long, this has just started… You have to focus on your process and your work.”