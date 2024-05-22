RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: The IPL 2024 story of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been nothing but a roller-coaster ride. The Faf du Plessis-led team faced back-to-back defeats, and their journey in the cash-rich league was almost over when things started turning around in their favor. With a little bit of luck and a lot of bravery, the Virat Kohli-starrer made it to the IPL 2024 playoffs. For Rajasthan Royals, the game has been completely different. The Sanju Samson-led squad dominated the season and remained on top of the IPL 2024 points table for a long while before facing multiple defeats and tough weather to finish in third place. The eliminator at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, will allow RR and RCB to get closer to the IPL 2024 finals. Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets to become the first finalist of IPL 2024, and today's game will decide who will play with SRH in the second Qualifier on May 24. RR vs RCB head-to-head Regarding the head-to-head record, RR and RCB have been very competitive, with RR winning 13 games against Bengaluru while RCB winning 15 games against Rajasthan. However, the teams have not done very well in the playoffs, as there have been more losses than victories.

RR vs RCB Live Score: Virat Kohli vs Trent Boult RR vs RCB Live Score: The key element in the match is undoubtedly how skillfully Kohli manages Trent Boult, the leading bowler for the Royals, who frequently claims wickets during the PowerPlays, often striking in the very first over.

RR vs RCB Live Score: Ricky Ponting on Virat Kohli RR vs RCB Live Score: "It's funny with Virat. I think people in India just always try to find a reason not to pick him or a reason why he's maybe not as good as some of these other guys in the T20 game. ..He (Kohli) is the first pick for me for India. He can play his role at the top. And if you've got the right guys around him scoring (like) Suryakumar (Yadav)...Rohit Sharma's going to have a high strike rate. These other guys can go in there and play their way," Ponting was quoted by ICC as saying.

RR vs RCB Live Score: Rajasthan's probable playing 11 RR vs RCB Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, R. Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru's probable playing 11 RR vs RCB Live Score: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj

RR vs RCB Live Score: The Hetmyer question RR vs RCB Live Score: Shimron Hetmyer has been sidelined due to an injury since May 2. Although he was deemed fit for Rajasthan Royals' final league match, he was not selected for the playing XI. Today, he is anticipated to be fully fit and is likely to replace either Rovman Powell or Donovan Ferreira in the team lineup.

RR vs RCB Live Score: Sunil Gavaskar on today's match RR vs RCB Live Score: “My fear is it will be another one-sided game tomorrow, where the RCB will walk all over RR. I will be surprised if that does not happen," the legendary former cricketer added ahead of the IPL clash.

RR vs RCB Live Score: What is expected? RR vs RCB Live Score: A thrilling match is anticipated with both teams featuring powerful hitters and skilled bowlers. RCB boasts a strong batting lineup, whereas the Royals have an impressive bowling unit. This could lead to a gripping showdown between RCB's batting prowess and RR's formidable bowling attack.

RR vs RCB Live Score: Rajasthan minus Buttler RR vs RCB Live Score: Rajasthan Royals has a major problem at the level of their team as their star opener Jos Buttler is not available for the crucial match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Buttler and Jaiswal were doing well in providing some strong starts to RR

RR vs RCB Live Score: Dayal vs Jaiswal RR vs RCB Live Score: Yash Dayal has managed to get Yashasvi Jaiswal out twice in just 12 deliveries, allowing only 11 runs. This impressive performance suggests that the left-arm fast bowler might play a more significant role in the powerplay phase.

RR vs RCB Live Score: Pitch report RR vs RCB Live Score: The Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world, offering large boundaries. The pitch generally favours batters. However, the surface does provide a bit of help for pacers, especially with the new ball. Spinners might also find a hint of turn. As the match progresses, batting tends to become easier.

RR vs RCB Live Score: Fantasy team RR vs RCB Live Score: Sanju Samson (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Glenn Maxwell (VC), Yash Dayal, Faf du Plessis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Cameron Green.

RR vs RCB Live Score: Security beefed up RR vs RCB Live Score: The security outside the hotel where RCB players and other support staff are staying was beefed up, and a separate entry was created for all RCB members, which is not accessible to any other guests at the hotel. Moreover, the RR team also arrived for the practice session amid high security, with policemen guarding the ground for the entire duration of the practice.

RR vs RCB Live Score: Terror threat against Virat Kohli? RR vs RCB Live Score: The management of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) decided to cancel the sole practice session of their team ahead of the Eliminator, due to reports of terror threat against their ace batter Virat Kohli

RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad RR vs RCB Live Score: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Tom Curran

RR vs RCB Live Score: Rajasthan Royals Full Squad RR vs RCB Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanush Kotian, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

RR vs RCB Live Score: Welcome to the live !! RR vs RCB Live Score: Welcome to liveblog of the Eliminator of IPL 2024 where Faf du Plessis-led RCB is going against Sanju Samson-led RR. After KKR's victory against SRH in Qualifier 1, it is clear that the team winning tonight with face Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 on May 24.