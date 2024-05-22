RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: The IPL 2024 story of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been nothing but a roller-coaster ride. The Faf du Plessis-led team faced back-to-back defeats, and their journey in the cash-rich league was almost over when things started turning around in their favor. With a little bit of luck and a lot of bravery, the Virat Kohli-starrer made it to the IPL 2024 playoffs.

For Rajasthan Royals, the game has been completely different. The Sanju Samson-led squad dominated the season and remained on top of the IPL 2024 points table for a long while before facing multiple defeats and tough weather to finish in third place.

The eliminator at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, will allow RR and RCB to get closer to the IPL 2024 finals. Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets to become the first finalist of IPL 2024, and today's game will decide who will play with SRH in the second Qualifier on May 24.

RR vs RCB head-to-head

Regarding the head-to-head record, RR and RCB have been very competitive, with RR winning 13 games against Bengaluru while RCB winning 15 games against Rajasthan. However, the teams have not done very well in the playoffs, as there have been more losses than victories.