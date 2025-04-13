RR vs RCB Live Updates, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl in Jaipur; Check playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have sent Rajasthan Royals to bat first after Rajat Patidar won the coin toss at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. While RCB opted to play the same side from the previous game, Rajasthan Royals made one change with Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga replacing Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Meanwhile, RCB are wearing a green jersey against Rajasthan Royals as a part of their Go Green initiative that started way back in 2011. The Go Green initiative aims to raise awareness about environmental concerns like combating global warming and encourages planting more trees.

To add to that, the green jerseys worn by the RCB players on this special day are made entirely from recycled materials.

RR vs RCB playing XIs Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

RR vs RCB Impact Sub options Rajasthan Royals: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

