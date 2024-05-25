RR vs SRH IPL 2024: Riyan Parag’s poor performance in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 hasn’t impressed Sunil Gavaskar. The legendary former cricketer has questioned the young batter’s temperament as Rajasthan Royals (RR) got eliminated.

Riyan Parag’s performance during the first half of this year's IPL was highly impressive. However, he failed to make massive impressions in two high-profile matches in the playoffs. While his 26-ball 36 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made some impact, his 10-ball 6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ended his team’s dream of reaching the final.

“Seriously, seriously, seriously?" Sunny Gavaskar fumed on air as the RR batter got out.

“What’s the use of all the talent if you are not going to think? What kind of shot is that, seriously? So much talent. If you don’t have the temperament, it won’t work. So what if you had a few dot balls? You can still make up for it," Wisden quoted Gavaskar as saying.

In IPL 2024, Riyan Parag has scored 573 runs in 14 innings. He turned out to be a match-winning for a number of matches for Rajasthan. However, his failure in the most critical game for the team led by Sanju Samson left Gavaskar unimpressed.

Rajasthan Royals’ chase

While chasing 175/9, Rajasthan Royals crumbled at 139/7 in 20 overs. Opener Yashawvi Jaiswal made a quickfire 42 off 21 balls. Skipper Sanju Samson was for 10 off 11 balls. Ravichandran Ashwin was out for a duck. Danger-Man Shimron Hetmyer scored just 4 off 10 balls. Rovman Powell managed to make 6 off 12 balls.

The only fight in the middle order came from Dhruv Jurel. His 56 off 35 balls, with 7 fours and 2 sixes, gave RR fans hope. But, RR spinners like Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma turned out to be too good for RR batters.

