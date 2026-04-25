RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi carnage takes Sunrisers Hyderabad off guard in Jaipur

Riyan Parag: We were looking for the same as well, but having said that, last couple of seasons, we've not really done well chasing. So I'm happy with defending as well. I think we played most of our cricket here, the majority of our cricket here. We know this wicket really well. We have had our camp right because the season started as well. Seems like a pretty good wicket. Maybe a little bit of dew coming in later on, but won't really play that much of a role. I think we've got to be very clinical [than] last year. Last year we fell short by a couple of overs here and there. So the message to the group is that we always need to play 40 overs of good cricket. A few overs here and there can cost you an IPL game and that's how harsh the IPL is. So just try to put a collective 40 overs together and hopefully we win. (Runs required by yourself and the team given the scores last game) Absolutely, I think the middle order has to step up. I need to step up along with me, the couple of others batting in the middle order. I feel the openers have done really well, but they can keep on doing well and hopefully we can pick up our slack. (Combination the same?) No, we're going for one instead of 3-2.