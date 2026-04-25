RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi carnage takes Sunrisers Hyderabad off guard in Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: Pat Cummins returned for the first time in this IPL, as the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Cummins, who had missed all of SRH's IPL 2026 games, took over the captaincy reins from Ishan Kishan. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was appointed as the captain till Cummins returned. Kishan will serve as Cummins' deputy now.
This is Cummins' first competitive game since December last year when he played in the third Ashes Test against England. He was sidelined by a back-related issue which also delayed his participation in the IPL. While Cummins replaced Dilshan Madushanka, Praful Hinge came in for Harsh Dubey.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma
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Another blazing 15-ball fifty from Vaibhav Suryavanshi. This is the third time the Rajasthan Royals opener achieved the feat in IPL 2026. Yashasvi Jaiswal is the only RR batter to be dismissed. Eshan Malinga took the wicket. RR 95/1 (8)
6, 6, 6, 6 - What a start by Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the first over as the 15-year-old smacks Praful Hinge for four consecutive sixes in the first over itself. Yashasvi Jaiswal was just a mere spectator at the other end. RR 25/0 (1)
Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma
Pat Cummins: We're going to have a bowl first. The wicket looks good, but we have to see what we need to chase down. (How are you feeling?) Still really fresh. It's been a little while, but I've had really good preparation, a couple of bowls over here. I haven't played a game for a while, so we'll see how we go. But the body feels awesome. (Your thoughts on the job that Ishan did?) He's fantastic. Yeah, four wins from the first seven games. I think he played the style that we really try and lead into here at SRH, that aggressive, fearless, style approach. (What is going to be important for your unit away from home?) We know the pitch really well in Hyderabad. I think the challenge when you go play away is trying to sense what a good score is, what short work or ball work. So I think it's the first game for this venue for the season, so it'll be a challenge for both teams. Yeah, I've come in for Madushanka and Hinge has come in Harsh Dubey.
Riyan Parag: We were looking for the same as well, but having said that, last couple of seasons, we've not really done well chasing. So I'm happy with defending as well. I think we played most of our cricket here, the majority of our cricket here. We know this wicket really well. We have had our camp right because the season started as well. Seems like a pretty good wicket. Maybe a little bit of dew coming in later on, but won't really play that much of a role. I think we've got to be very clinical [than] last year. Last year we fell short by a couple of overs here and there. So the message to the group is that we always need to play 40 overs of good cricket. A few overs here and there can cost you an IPL game and that's how harsh the IPL is. So just try to put a collective 40 overs together and hopefully we win. (Runs required by yourself and the team given the scores last game) Absolutely, I think the middle order has to step up. I need to step up along with me, the couple of others batting in the middle order. I feel the openers have done really well, but they can keep on doing well and hopefully we can pick up our slack. (Combination the same?) No, we're going for one instead of 3-2.
SRH have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals. This is Cummins' first game in this year's IPL. The Australian is playing for the first time since December last year when he played in the third Ashes Test against England. He was sidelined by a back-related issue which also delayed his participation in the IPL. SRH made two changes. While Cummins replaced Dilshan Madushanka, Praful Hinge came in for Harsh Dubey.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals clash in IPL 2026.