Since the rumours of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce from choreographer wife Dhanashree Verma surfaced on social media, the duo has been the centre of a widespread controversy.

From rumours of dating other people to who lives where the speculations surrounding them have now snowballed into an alleged hefty demand for alimony.

According to recent social media speculations, Yuzvendra Chahal fans have claimed that the cricketer will have to pay Dhanashree Verma a whopping ₹60 crore in alimony for the divorce.

But are these fan speculations true? No, the speculations are not substantiated since there has been no official statement from the couple addressing the divorce rumours.

Dhanashree Verma had, however, slammed “faceless trolls” for spreading “baseless claims” at a time when the rumours were at their peak.

Since there has been no divorce yet, no claims of an alimony stand true.

Yuzvendra Chahal on divorce rumours: Earlier in January, Yuzvendra Chahal had broken his silence in an Instagram story and said that he noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true.

Stating that he understands the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life, Chahal added, "As a son, a brother and a friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family.”

What's behind Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce rumours? Rumours about Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce began after the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Not only that, the Indian cricketer has also deleted all his pictures with Dhanashree. However, Dhanashree, who too has unfollowed Yuzvendra on Instagram, hasn't deleted any pictures with him.

Some media reports have also surfaced claiming that a divorce between the couple is inevitable and it's only a matter of time before it becomes official.