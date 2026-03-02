‘Rulayega kya pagle’: Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav share emotional chat after IND vs WI T20 World Cup match | Watch

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav shared an emotional conversation with Sanju Samson following the latter's match-winning 97 against West Indies in the T20 World Cup Super 8 match in Kolkata on Sunday.

Samson roared back to form as his unbeaten knock of 97 from 50 balls helped India beat West Indies by five wickets and seal their spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. After the match, the BCCI posted a video of a conversation between Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson.

The video showed Samson returning to the dressing room and folding his hands to pray after celebrating the win with his teammates. He then bent down and kissed the bat with which he played the memorable knock.

Suryakumar Yadav's chat with Sanju Samson During his conversation with Samson, SKY said, “I always say good things happen to good people and at the right time. No better time, no better stage for someone like him to step up and give the team what the team required. The moment he came into the side, I think the first thing that he said amongst the group when we sat together was, let's do something which the team wants, not what you want.”

"In life, we've seen so many things, so many ups and downs. I don't want to take you back to what happened in the whole year, losing his position, batting out of position, and then coming back batting at the same position," he added.

He termed the Kerala batter's knock as a "courageous" one and stressed on the challenges on winning ICC tournaments. "It's not easy to win the World Cup. The World Cups, the ICC tournaments, the games which you play in ICC tournaments are won by courageous people, and this was a courageous knock.

"He can already get carried away by a good start, but then the way he was batting, he held one side together, took the team through. And he deserves all the credit. I'm very happy for him, his wife, his family back home, and all the people who love him, support him. We're just one more step closer. Hopefully, this may continue. I have a lot of things to say, but then, I'm very happy. He deserves everything," he continued.

Samson was emotionally moved by Suryakumar's words, and he replied by telling the skipper if he was making the Kerala batter cry. "Rulayega kya pagle? (Will you make me cry?)," the 31-year-old said playfully.

This knock comes as a redemption for Samson, who has often been in and out of the Indian team because of his inconsistency.

Sanju was picked in place of Rinku Singh for India's Super 8 match against Zimbabwe a few days ago, but managed to score just 24 runs from 15 balls.