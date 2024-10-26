Rumours turn true: No Mohammed Shami in India’s Test Squad for Australia; BCCI declares team for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Mohammed Shami has been excluded from India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia due to an ankle injury. Akash Deep replaces him as the third seamer. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated26 Oct 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Rumours turn true: No Mohammed Shami in India’s Test Squad for Australia; BCCI declares team for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo
Rumours turn true: No Mohammed Shami in India’s Test Squad for Australia; BCCI declares team for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo(Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo)

Mohammed Shami will not be part of the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 18-member team, led by Rohit Sharma, on October 25.

Shami, who has not played since the 2023 ODI World Cup due to an ankle injury, was not included in the squad for the five-match Test series, starting on November 22 in Perth. Instead, Akash Deep will join Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as the third seamer in the line-up.

Also Read | Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Becomes Major Investor in The Souled Store

This is the same pace combination India are using against New Zealand at home. While Bumrah had Siraj with him in the first Test, Akash Deep joined Jassi while Siraj was excluded in the second cricket match.

Shami earlier responded to rumours about his absence in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The pacer expressed frustration over false reports about his injury status. He clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that he was working hard to recover and had not been ruled out of the series.

Also Read | Ashwin surpasses Nathan Lyon, takes 531 wickets in Test cricket milestone

Shami asked people to ignore unverified news, emphasising that neither he nor the BCCI had confirmed his exclusion, calling the rumours "fake, fake, fake, & fake".

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile, was also excluded due to a recurring groin injury. The BCCI confirmed that Kuldeep would undergo long-term treatment at their Centre of Excellence after the current Test series against New Zealand. They explained this was to address his chronic left groin issue and ensure his full recovery.

Also Read | Rohit won Sanju Samson’s heart after dropping him in T20 WC final; here’s how

Kuldeep Yadav was not included in the second Test against New Zealand. He was replaced by Washington Sundar, whose performance was highly impressive. Washington Sundar secured 7 wickets in the first innings and 4 in the second.

India’s Test Squad

India have included 3 debutants in the squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana. Prasidh Krishna, who has played 2 Tests so far, has also been recalled.

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsRumours turn true: No Mohammed Shami in India’s Test Squad for Australia; BCCI declares team for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.